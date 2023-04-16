Exhibition Match: Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker’s XI log victory

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 15

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker’s XI defeated Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker’s XI by 95 runs during an exhibition match organised by the UT Cricket Association and the Chandigarh Police under the aegis of the Gully Cricket Tournament.

An unbeaten knock by Gurmeet Singh steered Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker’s XI to beat Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker’s XI by 95 runs. Punjab won the toss and decided to bat first. Opener Gurmeet Singh dominated from the first delivery, which continued with his reign till the last ball of the innings. Gurmeet scored 150 runs off 53 balls. At the other end, Amansher Singh, who remained unbeaten on 54 off 27 balls, laid a strong foundation for Punjab to post 235 for two.

Amolak Singh scored 14 runs, while Amarpal Singh scored 1 run. For Haryana, Bhavya Bishnoi and Chiranjeev Rao took one wicket each.

In reply, Haryana too got off to a solid start with his opener Bhavya Bishnoi scoring 72 off 38 balls. He failed to get the support from other end as wickets kept falling. Haryana was restricted to 140/4 in stipulated 15 overs.

Earlier, in the presence of UTCA president Sanjay Tandon, former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur tossed the coin between both teams. Haryana’s Governor Bandaru Dattatreya honoured the winning and runner-up teams. Chandigarh Police SSP Kanwardeep Kaur and UT Adviser Dharam Pal among others were also present.