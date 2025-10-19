Exhibits set up to mark Diwali festivities at city mall

Celebrating the festival of lights, the Nexus Elante Mall invited visitors to step into a world of mythology, devotion and festive cheer. Under the theme “Divine Vahanas of Light,” the mall has put up installations that celebrate India’s rich spiritual heritage, offering an immersive festive experience for visitors.

The decor experience showcases the celestial companions of deities, with each vahana symbolising unique spiritual qualities and cultural significance including. Pushpak Vimaan – the celestial chariot of Lord Rama, Goddess Sita and Lord Lakshmana, epitomising homecoming and the triumph of good over evil was among the standouts.

It also showcased a Parrot, a sacred companion of Devi Meenakshi; the Owl, goddess Lakshmi’s golden-winged guide; Nandi, Lord Shiva’s serene bull and others.

The centerpiece of the themed decoration is the grand courtyard installation, a striking piece that depicts Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana, supported by Hanuman.