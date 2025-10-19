DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Exhibits set up to mark Diwali festivities at city mall

Exhibits set up to mark Diwali festivities at city mall

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:10 AM Oct 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Celebrating the festival of lights, the Nexus Elante Mall invited visitors to step into a world of mythology, devotion and festive cheer. Under the theme “Divine Vahanas of Light,” the mall has put up installations that celebrate India’s rich spiritual heritage, offering an immersive festive experience for visitors.

Advertisement

The decor experience showcases the celestial companions of deities, with each vahana symbolising unique spiritual qualities and cultural significance including. Pushpak Vimaan – the celestial chariot of Lord Rama, Goddess Sita and Lord Lakshmana, epitomising homecoming and the triumph of good over evil was among the standouts.

Advertisement

It also showcased a Parrot, a sacred companion of Devi Meenakshi; the Owl, goddess Lakshmi’s golden-winged guide; Nandi, Lord Shiva’s serene bull and others.

Advertisement

The centerpiece of the themed decoration is the grand courtyard installation, a striking piece that depicts Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana, supported by Hanuman.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts