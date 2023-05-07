‘Exorbitant’ waste collection charges stump city traders

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, May 6

There is resentment among traders and other commercial space owners over “exorbitant” charges (annual) for door-to-door garbage collection sent with their property tax bills.

It is for the first time the civic body has included garbage collection charges in the property bills for the ongoing financial year.

The traders said charges were too high and these should not be added to their property tax bills.

Deepak Jain, who has a showroom in the Grain Market, Sector 26, got a shock when he received a whopping bill of Rs 72,900 for garbage collection. “We earlier used to pay about Rs 12,000 for the same. How will we pay such a huge amount? It is not justified,” Jain told Chandigarh Tribune.

Naveen Manglani, vice-president, Chamber of Chandigarh Industries, complained, “No proper service is being provided to traders by the MC in respect of garbage collection. There is no waste in industry like kitchen trash. A 10-marla plot owner in Industrial Area, Phase II, has received a bill of Rs 24,000 for garbage collection. It’s absurd and illogical. There is a lot of resentment.”

Businessman Vinod Kumar Anand said, “Both bills are of different nature and governed by different rules and regulations. As is clear that one is a tax and the other a charge. It looks ridiculous if two amounts of quite different nature are combined. Moreover, the one is payable yearly the other monthly. The bills are in the name of owners while many of them have rented out floors.” “The MC has issued property tax notices without application of mind. It is also wrong that the MC should charge for garbage collection in advance for full year even though waste is not collected for days. The corporation must take back the property tax notices and issue revised ones,” he added. A city-based activist, RK Garg, felt, “There is a need to delink garbage collection charges from water bills (in case of residential areas) and property tax bills, as the clubbing of bills contravenes the Solid Waste Management Rules, an amendment to which was notified in January 2023.”

Charges through water bills too: MC

Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “Charges are strictly as per government norms for shops, booths, industry or other commercial spaces. While the MC House had approved sending garbage collection charges along with property tax, as not all commercial spaces have water connection. However, those, who have water connection, get bill for water collection charges in their water bills. Anyone left out may inform us and we will add charges to his water bill.”

Violation of rules

Monthly rates for commercial spaces

General trade (SCO/SCF) Rs 150 per floor

Dhabha/sweets shop/eating joint/spa/salon Rs 300 per floor

(Double for two-bay shop)

General trade (booth) Rs 100 per floor

Guest house/dharamshala/bhawan, hostel,

restaurant up to seating for 50 persons, commercial Rs 2,000

office, govt office, bank, insurance office, coaching

centre, educational institute, clinic, dispensary, lab

Restaurant with seating for more than 50 persons Rs 3,000

Hotel Rs 2,000 - 5,000

Godown, cold storage Rs 2,000

Bus stand, railway station, theatre, mall and club Rs 5,000