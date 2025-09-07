DT
PT
Expect cloudy weather, light rain in Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula this week: IMD

Expect cloudy weather, light rain in Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula this week: IMD


Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:21 PM Sep 07, 2025 IST
No alert or warning for heavy rain or bad weather issued. Photo: Pradeep Tewari
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted partially and generally cloudy sky with thunderstorm and rain in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula for the next five days till September 12.

Issuing no alert or warning for heavy rain or bad weather, the weathermen said that the day and night temperature is likely to remain between maximum 32 and minimum 24°C in the coming week.

During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain continued to lash parts of Tricity. While Mohali recorded 17.5 mm rainfall, Panchkula and Chandigarh got 13.5 mm and 9.5 mm downpour, respectively.

The low-lying areas and several roads and junctions in Zirakpur, Dera Bassi, Kharar, Mohali, Panchkula, Chandigarh and the periphery villages continued to face inconvenience due to waterlogging and broken roads, bridges and causeways. Several villages in Mohali and Panchkula districts falling under Chandigarh periphery still remained cut-off from Chandigarh due to the washing away of their link roads, bridges and passages during incessant rain on Wednesday.

The mercury rose considerably by up to 4.7 notches during the day while the night temperature dipped by 1.7°C.

Panchkula measured Haryana’s lowest minimum temperature of 23.9°C, which was 1.5 notches less than the previous night, while Chandigarh and Mohali recorded 24.2 and 25.4°C minimum temperature, which was 1.7 and 0.5 degree less than Friday night.

The maximum temperature shot up to 33.9°C, 4.7 notches above Saturday’s reading, in Chandigarh on Sunday while Mohali and Panchkula’s day temperature was logged at 32.6 and 32.7°C, respectively.

