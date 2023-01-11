Expect light rain in Chandigarh today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 10

Light rain is expected in the city tomorrow.

According to the Meteorological Department, the city is likely to see generally cloudy sky with thundery development/light rain on Wednesday. The next day, the city is likely to witness partly cloudy conditions followed by dense fog for two days.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature was recorded at 11.5°C today, which is nine degrees below normal, while the minimum stood at 7.8°C, three degrees above normal.