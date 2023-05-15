Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 14

The city witnessed rain this morning making the weather cool, though for not a very long time.

According to the Chandigarh Meteorological Department, the city recorded 0.4 mm of rainfall in the morning. It is expected to rain again on May 18.

Meanwhile, the day’s temperature today dropped slightly from 40 °C yesterday to 39.7 °C today. It is two degrees above normal.

The minimum temperature today was recorded at 24.6 °C, which is a notch above normal.

The day as well as night temperatures are not expected to see any major variation over the next few days.