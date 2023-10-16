Expect rain in city for two days

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 15

Rain is likely for two more days in Chandigarh, following which it is expected to be a clear sky, says the Weather Department.

The city witnessed 3-mm rainfall between 8:30 am on Saturday and 8:30 am on Sunday. After 8:30 am today, the UT recorded 2.6-mm rainfall. It takes the month’s total rainfall to 7.2 mm, which is 60 per cent less than normal for October. The rain led to a fall in temperatures. The maximum temperature dropped to 32.2°C today, one degree more than normal. The minimum temperature was 19.2°C, which is also one degree above normal night temperature.