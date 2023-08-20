 Expedite GMCH-32 projects: Health Secretary : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
At a recent meeting held in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, key developments and initiatives were discussed to enhance the healthcare infrastructure and facilities at the institution.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 19

The Health Secretary directed the officials concerned to expedite the projects at the earliest.

Pending plans

  • Emergency Block: 45% work done, completion by Dec
  • Super Speciality Block: Scope of work yet to be finalised
  • Multi-level parking: In limbo for five years
  • Infectious Disease Centre: Proposal to be sent to Chief Architect for approval

Various infrastructure development projects at GMCH-32 included a trauma centre and an effluent treatment plant. The officials provided updates on the progress of these projects, highlighting that efforts were underway to complete these within the stipulated time.

Plans for setting up an Advanced Infectious Diseases Centre at the hospital were also discussed. The proposal for this centre has been finalised and is set to be sent for approval. A suggestion was made to hold further discussions to refine the proposal before submitting it for final approval.

In order to minimise the disruption caused by VIP movement to the public and hospital functioning, discussions were held regarding VIP access to the hospital. The Director Principal expressed concerns about the proposed access plan, highlighting its potential negative impact on emergency services. A joint inspection was suggested to find a viable solution that balances both VIP access and smooth hospital operations.

On the infrastructure front, progress updates were shared regarding the much-awaited emergency and trauma centre. Approximately 45% of the project has been completed, with an ambitious target set for its full realisation by December.

The multi-level parking project, despite its significance, has encountered delays over the past five years and is yet to see initiation. Similarly, the scope of work for the super specialty block is pending finalisation in close collaboration with the Heads of Departments in the respective domains.

