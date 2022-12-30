Expedite new Panchkula MC building work, contractor told

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 29

The Mayor and the Municipal Commissioner today directed the contractor to complete the construction work of the MC office building in Sector 3 here as soon as possible.

Following the orders of the Chief Minister to get the building ready soon, Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal and Commissioner Virender Lather held a meeting with the contractor today. The contractor declined to carry out the work of tiles and granite in the building claiming that the rates given in the tender were very low. The issue in this regard had also come up before the Chief Minister when he had carried out an inspection. Khattar had given instructions that if the contractor was not ready to do those works as per the tender, some other agency could be engaged for the purpose.

The MC chief and the XEN concerned had a detailed discussion over the issue with the contractor following which the latter sought time till January 2 to make it clear which works he would be able to complete.

The Mayor said he was constantly monitoring the construction of the office building. He added that the works declined by the contractor would be given to some other agency.

After the construction of the new MC office building, people will not have to travel to different places for their work as all officials and elected representatives would sit under one roof.

Presently, the Mayor, the MC Commissioner and some officials and employees sit at the Sector 14 office while officials of the engineering wing were working from the Sector 4 community centre and some other officials from a community centre in Sector 12-A.