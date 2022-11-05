'Expedite probe in SC/ST cases'

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 4

Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik today directed the District Level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee to expedite the investigation into the cases registered under the Scheduled Castes / Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Kaushik stated this while reviewing a total of 30 cases registered under the Act. He directed that the financial assistance given to the aggrieved party in all cases should be deposited in their accounts at the earliest. He also directed the Police Department to present challans in the court while taking prompt action in the cases registered under the Act and send a copy of it to the office of the District Welfare Officer.

