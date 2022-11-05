'Expedite probe in SC/ST cases'

Panchkula, November 4
Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik today directed the District Level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee to expedite the investigation into the cases registered under the Scheduled Castes / Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.
Kaushik stated this while reviewing a total of 30 cases registered under the Act. He directed that the financial assistance given to the aggrieved party in all cases should be deposited in their accounts at the earliest. He also directed the Police Department to present challans in the court while taking prompt action in the cases registered under the Act and send a copy of it to the office of the District Welfare Officer.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi, Punjab take responsibility for farm fires
Promise to resolve issue by next winter | Seek Centre’s supp...
Take urgent steps, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena urges Punjab CM
Request you (Mann) to undertake substantive measures to cont...
Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead in Amritsar
Trader held; initial probe hints at group rivalry
Spurious drugs: Another drug fails test, Sonepat firm faces ban
Firm already under scanner over contaminated cough syrups li...
Injured Imran Khan vows to resume protest march
Supporters take to streets | 2 more suspects held