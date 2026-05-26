Expert highlights risks of untreated thyroid disorders

The thyroid gland plays a crucial role in regulating metabolism, energy levels, heart function, body temperature, mood and hormonal balance. Left untreated, disorders such as hypothyroidism, hyperthyroidism, thyroid nodules and autoimmune thyroid disease can significantly impact both physical and mental health.

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Speaking on World Thyroid Day on Monday, Dr Akanksha Gautam, Consultant Endocrinologist at Livasa Hospital, Mohali, said, “Many people ignore early symptoms such as unexplained weight changes, fatigue, hair loss, irregular menstrual cycles, anxiety, sleep disturbances, neck swelling or difficulty concentrating.”

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“These signs should not be overlooked, as timely thyroid screening can help prevent long-term complications,” she elaborated.

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Dr Gautam further noted, “Women — especially during pregnancy, post-pregnancy phases and menopause — are at a higher risk of developing thyroid imbalances. Additionally, individuals with diabetes, obesity, autoimmune disorders or a family history of thyroid disease should undergo regular hormonal check-ups and thyroid profile testing.”

She advised the public to adopt healthy lifestyle habits, including balanced nutrition, regular exercise, stress management, adequate sleep and avoiding self-medication.