The city has been at the forefront of autism research in India. A 2017 study (published in 2021) estimated autism prevalence at around one in 225 children here.

Th study was carried out by Dr Priti Arun, Professor at the Department of Psychiatry, GMCH-32 along with late Dr BS Chavan, who was a key figure in establishing extensive rehabilitation services for individuals dealing with mental health conditions, intellectual disabilities, and autism.

According to Arun, more recent data from 2023 showed that the numbers of children with autism coming into the OPD had doubled since 2019. She, however, also attributes the rise in cases to the growing awareness among the general public.

On World Autism Awareness Day, April 2, experts stressed on the importance to promote awareness, acceptance, and understanding of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

Dr Akhilesh Sharma, Associate Professor at the Department of Psychiatry, PGIMER, highlights the complexity of neurodevelopment. He explains, “Mind is a complex thing that learns constantly and evolves each day. Children grow, learn, and develop at a rapid pace, but each child differs in how they develop, learn, and adapt to the world.”

He advocates for the neurodiversity perspective, emphasising that these variations in brain function should not be viewed as deficits but as part of human diversity.

“Neurodivergence isn’t an illness to be cured, but rather a natural variation in how the brain works. Just like people have different personalities or talents, they also have different ways of thinking, learning, and processing the world,” the expert said.

He further highlights the need for open conversations, saying, “If someone in your social circle has a child with autism, instead of avoiding the topic, ask how you can be supportive or what you should be aware of when interacting with them.”

Experts stressed that awareness can significantly reduce the challenges faced by families of individuals with autism, as many difficulties arise due to a lack of understanding from the society’s end.

Arun advises that early intervention is crucial, “Even if parents are unsure, it is always better to consult a professional rather than wait. The sooner we start interventions, mainly in the form of therapies, the better the outcomes for the child.”

She also addresses a common concern among parents, saying, “Autism is not caused by parenting practices. During the pandemic, many children were diagnosed with “virtual autism” due to excessive screen exposure and lack of social interaction. However, this is different from ASD, and once the child was reintroduced to a normal environment, they improved.”