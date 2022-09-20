Video 'leak': Experts call for stringent cyber laws, more awareness

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 19

To prevent incidents like the one reported from Chandigarh University (CU), cyber experts have called for increased awareness and stringent laws.

The accused in cybercrime cases are booked under Sections of the IPC and the IT Act, which invite imprisonment up to three year, if convicted. The three accused in the CU viral video case have been booked under Sections 354-C of the IPC and 66-E of the IT Act.

There should be a rigorous punishment in the IT Act cases to prevent such incidents. Ujwal Bhasin, High Court lawyer

“There is a need for more stringent cyber laws. Other than hacking and cyber terrorism, there is lighter punishment up to three years for most sections,” said Manpreet Singh, a city-based cybercrime expert.

A lawyer of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Ujwal Bhasin, said, “There should be a rigorous punishment in the IT Act cases. Like in cases of rape, which cause a severe mental trauma to victims, the image of victims in IT Act cases gets tarnished and they have to live with it their whole life.”

A former member of the District Consumer Protection Council, UT, Ajay Jagga, said, “Along with stringent laws, there is a need to make people aware about the consequences of such acts. As a precaution, people can install scanning Apps which detect if some equipment is recording you.”

He said: “Hostellers pay hostel fee, so they are consumers as well and deserve the best possible consumer protection against such exploitation, like the recording of moments of privacy.”

