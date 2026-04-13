Experts discuss advance blood component therapy

A special medical initiative, continuing medical programme (CME), was held at the GMCH-32, Chandigarh, on Friday. This event was organised to help doctors and medical staff learn more about blood component therapy.

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During the talks, various experts explained that using specific parts of blood instead of whole blood helps make the most of a very limited resource.

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More than 120 persons from nearby states like Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir travelled to Chandigarh to attend the programme.