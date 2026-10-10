Experts discuss cleft care at annual meet in Chandigarh

The fifth annual Cleft Con India event brought together individuals with clefts, families, healthcare professionals and global leadership to celebrate identity, resilience and access to comprehensive cleft care.

Smile Train, the world’s largest cleft-focused organisation, hosted its annual flagship gathering for individuals with clefts and their families. The event featured a keynote address by Michael Dehal, senior portfolio manager. Born with a cleft lip and palate, Michael shared how he transformed his personal journey into a story of resilience, going on to build a successful career in finance,

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Susannah Schaefer, president & CEO of Smile Train, said, “We remain committed to ensuring every child in India has access to free, quality cleft care, no matter where they are born.”