Experts discuss emerging therapies, challenges in childhood cancer at PHOCON 2026

To provide a platform for specialists to exchange knowledge, discuss emerging therapies, and strengthen collaborative approaches to childhood cancer and blood disorders, the Advanced Pediatrics Centre (APC), PGIMER, hosted PHOCON 2026, the 29th National Conference of the Pediatric Hematology and Oncology (PHO) Chapter of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP).

The national conference was formally inaugurated by Sanjay Jain, Dean (Academics), PGIMER.

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Amita Trehan, Organising Chairperson of PHOCON 2026, emphasised the importance of collaboration among clinicians, researchers, nurses, and allied healthcare professionals in improving outcomes for children with cancer.

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Dr. SP Yadav, Chairperson of the PHO Chapter of IAP, presented an overview of the conference and the evolution of pediatric hematology and oncology in India. Established on October 11, 1987, in Chennai, the PHO Chapter has contributed to strengthening specialised care, professional education, and research in childhood cancers and blood disorders.

Dr. Shweta Bansal, Secretary of the PHO Chapter of IAP, presented the chapter’s annual report, highlighting its activities and ongoing efforts to promote academic exchange and improve standards of care in pediatric hematology and oncology.

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Centred on the theme “Collaborating for Cure,” the main conference, being held over the weekend, brings together nearly 400 doctors and delegates and more than 140 national and international experts, including 11 distinguished faculty members from the United States and Canada.

During the conference, specialists reflected on the progress of the discipline since the establishment of the IAP PHO Chapter on October 11, 1987, in Chennai. While developed economies routinely achieve overall cure rates of 70–80%, low- and middle-income countries continue to face challenges such as delayed diagnosis, treatment abandonment, undernutrition, and gaps in supportive care.