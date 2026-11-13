Experts dwell on combat capability building ties

A ‘Combat Power and Capability Building Partnership Dialogue’ between Indian and Israeli institutions was organised by Chandigarh-based Gyan Setu Think Tank and the Chandigarh Citizens Forum here on Thursday to examine the industrial and partnership architecture required to sustain India’s overall combat capability and self-reliance.

Indigenisation, multi-domain integration, strategic partnerships, technology transfer and wartime sustainment were the key focus areas. The event brought together defence planners, procurement specialists, industry representatives and researchers to deliberate on three critical questions — what India must control, what it can assure through partnerships and what it must be able to substitute before a crisis.

In his keynote address, Gen VP Malik, former Chief of the Army Staff, emphasised the changing nature of warfare and the need for India’s security apparatus to keep pace with emerging threats to national security.