Chandigarh: Experts dwell on fire safety, security in buildings

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 25

The Chandigarh Chapter of Fire and Security Association of India (FSAI) organised an exhibition and seminar, which was inaugurated by Mayor Sarbjit Kaur.

It is an annual event titled “India Fire and Security Yatra” (IFSY) covering 24 cities of India. It consists of lectures and panel discussions besides an exhibition to display products, materials and technologies related to the fire and security sector.

Surinder Bahga, president of FSAI, Chandigarh Chapter, said the city chapter was working with many educational institutes to spread the knowledge about fire safety and security.

Mayor Sarabjit Kaur was the chief guest on the occasion. She lauded the efforts of the FSAI for creating awareness and sharing knowledge through experts about fire safety and security.

Ajit Raghavan, national president of FSAI said, “The Fire and Security Association is a non-profit organisation established in 2002 representing fire protection, life safety, security, building automation, loss prevention and risk management domains”.

Dr Manjari Khanna Kapoor explained, “It is a comprehensive approach to architecture and planning putting the focus back on ‘built environment’ as the primary instrument of defence and physical security.” Experts said fire safety and security measures were very important in buildings.