Experts dwell on global business landscape during international conference at PU in Chandigarh

Panjab University’s University Business School (UBS) on Saturday hosted an international conference on “Future of Business: Innovation, Sustainability and Global Transformation” at the ICSSR Complex, Chandigarh, bringing together over 150 researchers, academics and industry experts to deliberate on the forces reshaping the global business landscape.

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The daylong event saw research presentations across themes ranging from artificial intelligence and digital transformation to ESG practices, corporate governance, financial risk and emerging markets.

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UBS chairperson Prof Parmjit Kaur set the tone in her welcome address, underscoring that innovation and sustainability are no longer standalone imperatives but interdependent drivers of national and global competitiveness. Keynote speaker Gurmeet Singh Chawla, Managing Director of Master Portfolio Services, struck a pointed note for research scholars. Businesses today are judged not merely on profits but on their responsibility toward society and the environment, he said, urging scholars to move beyond theoretical frameworks and focus on solving real-world problems.

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Joining virtually as international keynote speaker Dr Anandadeep Mandal of Birmingham Business School, University of Birmingham (UK), argued that the regenerative economy — one that restores ecosystems and empowers communities — is not a future option but the present reality of competitive global business.

Dr Susima Samudrika of the University of Kelaniya, Sri Lanka, also a UBS alumnus, joined virtually as international guest of honour and stressed that unlocking human potential through flexible, inclusive and empathetic leadership is essential for sustainable growth.

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Dean of University Instructions Prof Yojna Rawat called for data-driven strategies to address pressing challenges, with sustainable finance as a key enabler of value-driven decision-making.

The technical sessions were chaired by senior faculty including Prof Gunmala Suri, Prof Navdeep Kaur, Prof Tejinder Pal Singh and others. Presentations spanned digital transformation, AI, financial analytics, enterprise risk management and insurance strategies.