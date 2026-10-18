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Home / Chandigarh / Experts dwell on importance of men’s involvement in maternal, child health in Mohali

Experts dwell on importance of men’s involvement in maternal, child health in Mohali

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 12:48 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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he meeting brought together exerts and stakeholders from various health departments and institutes.
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The Department of Community Medicine, AIMS Mohali, along with Director Health Services, Health and Family Welfare, Punjab, organised an expert consultation and content validation meeting under ICMR research project led by Principal Investigator Dr Anuradha Nadda to strengthen male participation in the maternal and child health services.

The meeting aimed to seek expert guidance for reviewing, validating and refining training designed to strengthen male participation in maternal and child health (MCH) services. Dr Aditi Salaria, Director Health Services (Family Welfare), Punjab and Dr Pommy, Deputy Director (Family Welfare), Punjab, addressed the gathering and highlighted the importance of strengthening maternal and child healthcare services through male participation and community mobilisation. She emphasised that greater involvement of husbands and families could complement existing government initiatives and contribute to improved maternal and child health outcomes.

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The meeting brought together exerts and stakeholders from various health departments and institutes of DHS Punjab, ICMR Delhi, PGI Chandigarh, GMCH-32 and faculty of various medical colleges of Punjab and Haryana to review training materials developed for ASHA workers, MPHW/ANM/CHO personnel and social mobilisation activities. The consultation focused on strengthening the scientific accuracy, practical applicability and gender sensitivity of the modules, while ensuring that the roles and responsibilities of different health cadres are clearly defined.

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According to the latest Sample Registration System (SRS) data for 2022–2024, released in 2026, India’s Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) has declined to 87 maternal deaths per 1,00,000 live births, while Punjab has recorded an MMR of 77 maternal deaths per 1,00,000 live births. These figures highlight the importance of sustaining efforts to improve maternal health and prevent avoidable maternal deaths.

The project recognises that men can play an important supportive role throughout the continuum of maternal and child healthcare, including ante-natal care, birth preparedness, institutional delivery, post-natal care and newborn care ensuring that male participation supports rather than restricts women’s autonomy. Appropriate male involvement can help families recognise danger signs, seek timely healthcare, facilitate referrals and provide emotional and practical support to pregnant women.

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