Experts flag heatwave’s impact on agriculture at Chandigarh workshop

A workshop on heat wave and agriculture was held here today, convening agricultural scientists and climate experts to deepen understanding of the growing impact of extreme heat and uneven rainfall on Punjab's agriculture.

The initiative, supported by leading government institution Punjab State Council for Science & Technology and Clean Air Punjab, aimed to equip the stakeholders with scientific knowledge, climate data tools, and reporting strategies to cover the state's emerging climate challenges with accuracy and responsibility.

Pritpal Singh, Executive Director, Punjab State Council for Science and Technology, said, "As Punjab confronts climate disruptions, it is essential that the media is equipped to report these issues with clarity and depth. Science-based journalism can help the public and policymakers make informed decisions in this time for inclusive climate action."

"Heat waves are no longer anomalies -- they're becoming the norm. These extreme events are already damaging crops, accelerating soil moisture loss, and putting farmers under significant stress," said Dr P.S. Kingra, Professor and Head, Department of Agricultural Meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

She said the media has a vital role in translating this reality into public understanding and policy discourse.

Dr Prabhjyot Kaur, Principal Scientist at PAU, underscored the urgency of data-informed reporting. "We are seeing a clear increase in temperature extremes and erratic rainfall affecting our traditional cropping cycles. A workshop like this bridges the gap between science and storytelling -- so that journalists can convey the scale and urgency of the challenge," she added.

The workshop featured presentations on climate data, heat wave trends, impact on crops like wheat and paddy, and broader issues of water stress and public health. It also included practical tips on avoiding misinformation, using scientific sources, and framing agricultural stories in the context of climate change.

The event concluded with a shared commitment to strengthen partnerships between media and science institutions to build climate resilience through informed public dialogue.