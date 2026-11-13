Experts flag implications for India as Mecca Accord gives Pakistan a diplomatic boost

Examining the evolving partnership between Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Türkiye, along with its implications for regional security, diplomatic alignments and India’s strategic interests, strategic experts said the development has significant implications for India.

Speaking at the 10th edition of the Military Literature Festival in Chandigarh on Friday, RK Kaushik, a former IAS officer, observed that the accord had given Pakistan a significant diplomatic boost by strengthening its engagement with Saudi Arabia and Türkiye.

Referring to Saudi Arabia’s longstanding financial support to Pakistan and the proposed USD 5 billion investment package, he said closer economic ties could provide Islamabad with greater strategic flexibility.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s military presence in Saudi Arabia and its defence cooperation with Türkiye, particularly its access to advanced drone technology.

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Referring to Pakistan’s use of Turkish-origin drones during the hostilities surrounding Operation Sindoor, he emphasised the need to assess how such partnerships could enhance Pakistan’s military capabilities and affect India’s security.

Lieutenant General Kamal Dawar (retd) and Lieutenant General Anil Ahuja (retd) stressed that these developments warranted careful examination by India’s diplomatic and security establishments.

They advocated a balanced approach combining diplomatic outreach with technological advancement and defence preparedness to safeguard India’s national interests.

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The discussion underscored the importance of sustained engagement with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf partners, strengthening indigenous drone and counter-drone capabilities, effective intelligence coordination, and the protection of critical infrastructure.