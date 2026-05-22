Explainer: Why TDI directors may go to jail in Haryana homebuyer case

The Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA), Panchkula, has ordered civil imprisonment of five directors of TDI Infrastructure Limited in a homebuyer execution case, marking one of the toughest actions taken so far against senior executives of a major real estate company in the region.

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The order has drawn attention not only because it targets the top management of a prominent builder, but also because it sends out a strong warning to real estate firms accused of delaying projects and ignoring regulatory orders.

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Here is what the case is about and why the TDI directors now face the possibility of going behind bars.

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Why have TDI directors been ordered to go to jail

HRERA has held that the directors intentionally violated its earlier orders and repeatedly failed to comply with directions passed during execution proceedings in a homebuyer dispute.

According to the order dated May 15, the authority found that the company and its directors neither filed personal replies to show-cause notices nor complied with payment directions despite repeated opportunities.

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The authority observed that the company was adopting “delay tactics” instead of complying with the order under execution.

HRERA said the directors ignored notices issued under Order XXI Rule 41(3) of the Code of Civil Procedure, under which an executing authority can seek disclosure of assets and even initiate civil imprisonment for non-compliance.

Who ordered civil imprisonment

The order was passed by HRERA Panchkula Member Chander Shekhar in Execution No. 1208 of 2024 linked to Complaint No. 2950 of 2019.

The complaint was filed by Narender Kumar against TDI Infrastructure Limited.

Which directors have been named

The authority ordered civil imprisonment of:

Kamal Taneja, Managing Director

Devki Nandan Taneja, Director

Ravinder Kumar Taneja, Director

Renu Taneja, Director

Ved Prakash, Director

HRERA directed that arrest warrants be issued once the decree holder deposits subsistence allowance as required under prison rules.

The directors have been awarded three months’ civil imprisonment unless the company satisfies the order before execution of the warrants.

What exactly did HRERA say

The authority made several sharp observations against the company and its directors.

It said the directors failed to respect the judicial process by not appearing personally despite service of notices.

The authority also noted that the company appeared financially capable of making payment but was intentionally delaying compliance.

HRERA said accepting repeated assurances of settlement without actual payment would create “unfair advantage for errant entities” and weaken the enforcement mechanism under the Real Estate Regulation Act.

The authority further observed that regulatory penalties imposed in public interest cannot be casually avoided through repeated adjournments and promises.

What is civil imprisonment

Civil imprisonment is different from criminal punishment.

A civil jail (or civil prison) holds individuals who have not committed a crime, but are detained by court order for failing to comply with a legal obligation, such as outstanding debts, unpaid child support, or contempt of court. The detention acts as a coercive measure to force compliance. Unlike criminal inmates, civil prisoners are treated under specific distinct guidelines and conditions.

In this case, the directors have not been sentenced in a criminal trial. Instead, the imprisonment has been ordered for non-compliance of judicial directions passed during execution proceedings.

Such action is permitted under provisions of the Code of Civil Procedure when a judgment debtor deliberately avoids compliance of orders passed by a court or quasi-judicial authority.

Who is TDI infrastructure

TDI Infrastructure is among the better-known real estate and infrastructure developers that operated extensively in Punjab, Haryana and the NCR region.

The company launched multiple residential, commercial and plotted township projects over the years, particularly in areas such as Kundli, SonEpat and Mohali.

Thousands of buyers invested in its projects during the real estate boom years.

What is the company’s chequered past

TDI has been facing mounting legal, financial and regulatory troubles for several years.

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier filed a prosecution complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against the company and some of its directors over allegations of cheating more than 14,000 homebuyers across 26 projects.

The ED had also attached assets worth over Rs 349 crore linked to the company over alleged diversion of customer funds.

Many buyers have alleged project delays stretching beyond a decade. Several have approached Haryana RERA seeking refunds, delayed possession interest and execution of sale deeds.

The company has also faced repeated execution proceedings arising from non-compliance of RERA orders.

Why is this order significant for homebuyers

The order is being seen as a major morale boost for aggrieved homebuyers, especially those stuck in delayed or stalled housing projects.

Many buyers often complain that even after obtaining favourable RERA orders, enforcement becomes difficult because developers delay payments or prolong litigation.

By targeting directors personally, HRERA has indicated that top management of companies can also be held accountable for non-compliance.

Legal experts believe such orders strengthen confidence in the enforcement powers of RERA authorities.

What message does it send to real estate firms

The order sends a strong signal that developers cannot indefinitely avoid compliance by seeking repeated adjournments or making verbal assurances of settlement.

It underlines that RERA authorities are willing to use coercive legal powers, including civil imprisonment, in cases where builders repeatedly ignore execution orders.

The ruling also reinforces the principle that directors of companies may face personal consequences if regulatory orders are wilfully disobeyed.

Who benefits, who loses

The immediate beneficiaries are homebuyers waiting for refunds, possession-related dues or execution of RERA orders.

The order also strengthens the hands of other allottees pursuing similar recovery proceedings against defaulting builders.

On the other hand, the reputational and legal setback for TDI and its directors is substantial, particularly because the order directly targets the company’s senior leadership.

Will such action help curb unfair practices

Real estate experts say strict enforcement is necessary to improve accountability in the sector.

For years, delayed possession, diversion of funds and prolonged litigation have been among the biggest complaints against some developers.

Orders involving personal liability and civil imprisonment are expected to increase pressure on builders to comply with regulatory directions more promptly.

However, experts also say sustained enforcement and faster execution of RERA orders across states will be crucial to create long-term deterrence against unethical and unfair trade practices in the real estate sector.