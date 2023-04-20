Explanation sought from contractor

Chandigarh, April 19
The Panjab University authorities have sought an explanation from a contractor after an alleged audio regarding demand of bribe in lieu of recruiting multi-tasking staffers on Panjab University campus surfaced.
In the audio, a person is asking the candidates selected for the job to pay Rs 15,000 each before taking the contractual letter.
“The issue is to our notice and we have sought an explanation from the firm on the alleged allegations and action will be taken against the firm,” said Yajvender Pal Verma, Registrar, PU.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
K-pop star Moonbin found dead at his home aged 25
Local media reported that the singer was found dead at his h...
SC junks order on Saibaba's acquittal
‘Place appeal before new HC Bench’