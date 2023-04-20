Explanation sought from contractor

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 19

The Panjab University authorities have sought an explanation from a contractor after an alleged audio regarding demand of bribe in lieu of recruiting multi-tasking staffers on Panjab University campus surfaced.

In the audio, a person is asking the candidates selected for the job to pay Rs 15,000 each before taking the contractual letter.

“The issue is to our notice and we have sought an explanation from the firm on the alleged allegations and action will be taken against the firm,” said Yajvender Pal Verma, Registrar, PU.