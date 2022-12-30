Extortion bid: Police remand for 6 accused

Mohali, December 29
Six suspects, who were arrested yesterday on charge of demanding Rs 2-crore ransom from a developer, have been remanded in police custody.
They were produced before a Kharar court today that remanded them in three-day police custody.
Kharar City SHO Harjinder Singh said a developer, Nitin Nagpal, complained on December 27 that he and his partner, Naveen, had been getting threats from Gola Rai Kotia and his accomplices for the past month. The accused had told both developers that if they wanted to continue their real estate business in Kharar, then they should pay them Rs 2 crore. The accused also threatened both partners with dire consequences.
Nagpal alleged on December 12, six persons forcibly entered their office. Gola Rai Kotia threatened Naveen with a pistol.
