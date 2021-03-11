Extortion case: 3 more nailed with Rs 4.63 cr in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 30

The local police today arrested three more persons, including the wife and daughter-in-law of financier Anil Bhalla, who was arrested earlier, and recovered nearly Rs 4.63 crore, illegal arms and ammunition, and drugs from their possession.

Those arrested have been identified as Anju, wife of Anil Bhalla, Anjali, wife of his son Sahil, and Gaurav, brother of Anjali. The police said the investigating team raided the house when the suspects were trying to flee with the cash, drugs and illegal arms, including two pistols, 11 rounds and three magazines, besides 697 gm of opium and gold worth several lakhs. The police have registered a separate case against the suspects at the Sector 5 police station.

The police had earlier arrested three members of the gang of extortionists — Anil Bhalla, a resident of Sector 2, Narinder Khillan, a resident of Sector 10, and ASI Gurmej Singh, in-charge of the Sector 2 police post. The trio was arrested during a raid conducted by Deputy Commissioner of Police Surinder Pal Singh. However, the ASI managed to escape from police custody with the help of two head constables, who were suspended. Later, Sub-Inspector Bhupinder Singh was also suspended for flaws in the investigation carried by him in the extortion case. Sanjeev Garg, a resident of Sector 4, in his complaint to the police, had stated that financier Anil Bhalla had demanded Rs 1 crore for getting a loan of Rs 100 crore for business and foreign travel. He said he had transferred Rs 45 lakh through the RTGS and had asked Bhalla to give the loan amount. However, instead of giving the loan, Bhalla threatened to kill him and trap him and his family in “some case”. He said Bhalla took a Mercedes Benz car and a Fortuner from him after getting an affidavit that he had sold these for Rs 8 lakh. He said the affidavit signed by the notary did not have signatures of any witnesses.

A case under Sections 193, 212, 384, 406, 409, 420, 467, 468, 471, 506 and 120-B of the IPC had been registered against four persons at the Sector 5 police station.

Financier’s wife, others were trying to flee

