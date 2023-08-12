Extortion case: Anticipatory bail plea withdrawn

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 11

Sarvesh Kumar, one of the accused in an alleged extortion case, withdrew his anticipatory bail application from a local court today.

The police had booked Sub-Inspector Naveen Phogat, who was posted as additional station house officer (SHO) at the Sector 39 police station, two constables and others for kidnapping a Bathinda-based businessman and extorting Rs 1.01 crore from him by threatening to kill him.

The police claimed that Sarvesh allured the businessman, Sanjay Goyal, for exchange of currency.

Meanwhile, the court sent Vajinder, alias Ankit Gill, another accused arrested in the case, to judicial custody after his two-day remand ended today.