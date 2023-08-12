Extortion case: Anticipatory bail plea withdrawn

Chandigarh, August 11
Sarvesh Kumar, one of the accused in an alleged extortion case, withdrew his anticipatory bail application from a local court today.
The police had booked Sub-Inspector Naveen Phogat, who was posted as additional station house officer (SHO) at the Sector 39 police station, two constables and others for kidnapping a Bathinda-based businessman and extorting Rs 1.01 crore from him by threatening to kill him.
The police claimed that Sarvesh allured the businessman, Sanjay Goyal, for exchange of currency.
Meanwhile, the court sent Vajinder, alias Ankit Gill, another accused arrested in the case, to judicial custody after his two-day remand ended today.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
9 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar
Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...
BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder near border in Punjab's Pathankot
The troops open fire in self-defence, neutralising him on th...