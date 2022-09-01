CBI SIs granted bail in case of conducting 'fake raid' at IT firm in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 31

A CBI court has granted bail to three sub-inspectors of the CBI, Sumit Gupta, Pradeep Rana and Aankur Kumar, who were arrested for conducting an alleged fake raid at an IT firm in Chandigarh. They posed as Interpol staff and demanded Rs 1 crore from one of the firm partners.

The CBI had registered the FIR against the accused on a complaint filed by Abhishek Dogra, a resident of Ludhiana, who is running the firm, M/s Ocean Global Solutions, in partnership. He said six persons entered his office on May 10 and told him that there was a complaint from Interpol about his links with terrorists, and that his firm was involved in anti- national activities. One of the person demanded Rs 1 crore from him for letting me off in the matter.

Counsel of the accused KP Singh argued that they are falsely implicated in the case. The challan had already been filed in the court. Narender Singh, Public Prosecutor, opposed the bail.

After hearing of the arguments, the court allowed bail to the accused.