Extortion case: Dismissed Chandigarh cop tortured in police custody

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, November 29

Naveen Phogat, a sacked Sub-Inspector of the Chandigarh Police, was ‘tortured’ in police custody. Observing this, Tarun Kumar, Judicial Magistrate, Chandigarh, rejected further police remand of Phogat in an extortion case.

“In view of the fact that the accused was tortured in custody, further request for his police remand is rejected. The accused is remanded in judicial custody till December 11. A medical examination of the accused be conducted as per rules,” observed the court in the order. Phogat, an accused in an alleged extortion case of over Rs 1 crore, had surrendered before the court on November 24. The court had then sent him to three-day remand. On completion of the remand, he was again produced before the court on Monday.

The police had again sought his three-day remand, which was opposed by Mandeep Kumar, the counsel for the accused.

The counsel alleged that police officials subjected Phogat to third degree torture, due to which the accused received numerous injuries. He said the former cop was unable to stand and his health was deteriorating day by day. He also sought directions for conducting Phogat’s examination by a medical board of the GMSH, Sector 16, Chandigarh. The court then ordered conducting a medical examination of the accused.

A perusal of the medical report of the accused revealed that there were four injury marks on his body. As per the report of medical officer, the probable duration of the said injuries was two to four days and a blunt weapon was used to inflict the injuries.

The court stated that the accused had surrendered before the court on November 24 following which he was medically examined. So, there are two medical examination reports of the accused on record, one dated November 24 and the other of November 27.

The November 24 report stated that there was no fresh wound/injury. However, the November 27 reported four injuries on Phogat’s body.

The court said, “A bluish-black mark on the left eye is clearly visible to the undersigned. He is also having some problem in walking and is standing with the help and support of a police official.”

The court also stated that it was not the version of the SHO or IO that the injuries were self-inflicted. “It is also not their version that the accused had entered into a scuffle or fight with some other accused during his police custody. This leads to only one inescapable conclusion at the stage (which is subject to investigation and evidence) that the injuries were inflicted on the accused during police custody. Accordingly, in view of the fact that the accused was tortured in the police custody, further request of police remand is rejected,” the court observed.