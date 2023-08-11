Extortion: Chandigarh cop sent to judicial custody

Chandigarh, August 10
A local court sent constable Virender of the Chandigarh Police, who was arrested in a case of extortion, to judicial custody for 14 days. Virender was produced before the court after his three-day police remand ended on Thursday.
The court granted the police the custody of the other suspect in the case, Ankit Gill, for another day.
The police booked had Sub-Inspector Naveen Phogat, posted as additional SHO at Sector 39 police station along with three others for allegedly kidnapping a Bathinda-based businessman and extorting Rs 1.01 crore from him by threatening to kill him. Another suspect in the case, Sarvesh has filed an anticipatory bail application in the district court.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides
All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday
5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...