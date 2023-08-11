Extortion: Chandigarh cop sent to judicial custody

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 10

A local court sent constable Virender of the Chandigarh Police, who was arrested in a case of extortion, to judicial custody for 14 days. Virender was produced before the court after his three-day police remand ended on Thursday.

The court granted the police the custody of the other suspect in the case, Ankit Gill, for another day.

The police booked had Sub-Inspector Naveen Phogat, posted as additional SHO at Sector 39 police station along with three others for allegedly kidnapping a Bathinda-based businessman and extorting Rs 1.01 crore from him by threatening to kill him. Another suspect in the case, Sarvesh has filed an anticipatory bail application in the district court.