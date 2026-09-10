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Home / Chandigarh / Extortion suspect held after Saneta encounter

Extortion suspect held after Saneta encounter

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, Updated At : 01:43 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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SSP Varun Sharma at the encounter site in Saneta village.
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The police arrested a Tarn Taran resident suspected of being involved in an extortion bid following an encounter near Saneta village here on Tuesday. He was injured after being shot in the leg during the encounter and was admitted to the Civil Hospital. The suspect, identified as Gurdit Singh, was residing in Kharar.

Three extortion-related firing incidents had taken place in Mohali in the past one week. Officials said Gurdit was suspected of being in contact with the persons involved in the firing incident at the Phase 10 house of a prominent businessman, but was not involved in the firing. The probe was still on, he added.

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SSP Varun Sharma claimed that the suspect was travelling in a ‘suspicious’ car allegedly to carry out a shooting for ransom at the behest of a gangster. His two other accomplices had also been identified, and police teams had been dispatched to arrest them, he added.

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The SSP said a team led by SP(D) Saurav Jindal, SP (Operations) Akashdeep Aulakh, CIA incharge Inspector Pradeep Bajwa and Inspector (Operations) Harminder Singh was pursuing the suspect. “While trying to flee in the vehicle, he fired two to three shots from an imported pistol at the police team. One shot hit the police vehicle. In retaliatory firing, Gurdit was hit in the leg,” he said.

The SSP said the police believed that the suspect was involved in several cases of extortion and ransom cases. He said two 9mm pistols were also recovered from him.

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