Eye surgery camp held

Guru Kripa Sewa Sansthan in collaboration with Vishav Jagriti Mission Sirhind organised a free eye operation camp. More than 304 patients were examined by a team of doctors from Shankara Eye Hospital, Ludhiana, and 107 patients were selected for free eye surgeries to be held at Ludhiana.
Advertisement
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement