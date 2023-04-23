Eyeing quick buck, Ambala bizman duped of Rs 1.8 crore

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 22

A businessman was allegedly duped of Rs 1.80 crore on the pretext of providing good returns in a deal involving a rare medicine.

In his complaint to the police, Sagar Chaudhary, stated that he worked as an online trader. In December last year, he was getting some stone-related work done at his house and Bindar, the person doing the work, told him that his brother-in-law Suresh and his friends Harpreet, Gurpreet and Kamal dealt in ginseng herb.

“I was told that the medicine is to be sold to Sonipal. I was promised good profit if I helped them sell the medicine. Harpreet, Gurpreet, Kamal and Suresh took me to a dhaba where I met Rifaqat and his wife who showed me a snake-like creature in a bag. They told me that ginseng herb is obtained from this creature and even Baba Ramdev buys it from them. Meanwhile, Sonipal and his wife also reached there and said they would get it checked first,” the complainant alleged.

As per the complaint, “Sonipal’s wife made a call to a person and after some time two men claiming to be doctors reached there. They checked the snake-like thing and told that it was fine. However, Sonipal told Harpreet that he was short of money and would pay the balance amount in a couple of days. The accused told me that the cost of the creature is Rs 4.50 crore and they were short of Rs 1.80 crore. I arranged the money. After getting money, Rifakat and his wife handed over the creature to Sonipal and left the place. A little later, Sonipal claimed that the creature was motionless. The doctors checked it and confirmed that it was dead and of no use.”

Sagar further claimed, “The accused called up Rifaqat, who assured to give another one in a day or two, and also assured me that I will get my money back with profit. Later, the accused started making different excuses and stopped taking my calls. When I enquired, I came to know that I have been cheated and there were already six to seven cases against them.”

On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered against Rifaqat and his wife, Bindar, Harpreet, Gurpreet, Kamal, Suresh, Sonipal and his wife and two-three unidentified persons at the Mahesh Nagar police station.

Rampal Singh, SHO, Mahesh Nagar police station, said, “There have been cases of duping people on the pretext of providing rare medicines in the past too. Further investigation is on.”

In 2019, a businessman was duped of Rs 2.40 crore by some fraudsters on the pretext of allegedly providing rare and expensive cancer-curing medicine made of a rare two-headed snake, and another businessman lost Rs 90 lakh on the pretext of providing rare medicine used in cancer treatment.

Ambala SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said, “There have been four cases of cheating people on the pretext of providing rare medicine in the past and a few accused were arrested. The details of this case are being verified.”