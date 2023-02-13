Eyeing Rs 8-crore revenue, Chandigarh MC plans 124 new unipoles

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, February 12

Non-heritage sectors may soon see more unipoles carrying advertisements with the local Municipal Corporation seeking approval from the UT Chief Architect for 124 new sites in southern sectors. This will generate Rs 8 crore in revenue annually for the corporation.

“The revenue generation from advertisement fee as well as licence fee is an important source of income for the corporation. Thus, we have sent a proposal for 124 sites for display of advertisements to the Chief Architect. We are hopeful of getting the approval soon,” said MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra.

Once the civic body gets an approval for the new sites, it expects to earn additional Rs 7.35 crore in financial year 2023-24. It will give a boost to the corporation, which had passed a Rs 800-crore deficit budget this month.

The civic body is further looking to conduct a survey in the city to identify more feasible sites for display of advertisements. On the lines of neighbouring Mohali and Panchkula cities, the MC wants to increase unipole sites to generate more revenue. The UT Administration has been pressing the civic body for the same for the past few years. Currently, there are eight big (18’x8’) and 16 small (5’x5’) unipole sites in the city. Most-frequented sites such as Shivalik Garden in Mani Majra, Fun Republic, Elante parking and Sector 34 have big unipoles.

For the first time in city’s history, the civic body had allotted the work to two agencies in March 2020. The licence was then given for five years for around Rs 7 crore.

Creative Designers had bagged the contract for Rs 2.57 lakh per month, while Graphics Marketing and Advertisement was paying Rs 6.41 lakh per month to the civic body. The prices excluded advertisement fee with 10 per cent annual increase and GST.

The two firms are operating on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis in lieu of licence and advertising fee.

As per the UT Administration’s policy, unipoles are not allowed in Sectors 1 to 30 due to “protection of heritage”.

Survey for more sites soon

The civic body is looking to conduct a survey in the city to identify more feasible sites for display of ads

MC wants to increase unipole sites to generate more revenue on lines of Mohali and Panchkula; Admn too has been pressing for the same

It had recently passed Rs 800-cr deficit budget; having additional unipoles in city will help MC generate income

Once admn gives its approval to 124 sites, MC expects to earn additional income of Rs 7.35 crore in 2023-24 fiscal

24 exist in city