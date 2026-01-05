DT
Home / Chandigarh / Eying international matches, Sports Dept bats for lighting upgrade at iconic Sector 16 stadium

Eying international matches, Sports Dept bats for lighting upgrade at iconic Sector 16 stadium

The stadium has six floodlight poles, capable of throwing 1,500-2,000 Lux of light

Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Jan 05, 2026 IST
Lighting system needs to be upgraded as per the requirements of the ICC and BCCI. FILEP PHOTO
In a major push to bringing international cricket matches back to the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium here, the UT Sports Department has written to the Engineering Department for upgrading the floodlights to the illuminance (Lux) level. Illuminance refers to the amount of light that shines onto a surface, measured in lumens per square metre.

The stadium has six floodlight poles, capable of throwing 1,500-2,000 Lux of light, claimed experts. The Sports Department has sought upgrading the light system as per the requirements of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The existing facility needs to be upgraded to 3,000 Lux (horizontal illuminance) for the main pitch area; 2,500 Lux for the inner field; 2,000 Lux for the outer field, as per the requirement for hosting international matches. For the main camera location, the light shall be 1,000 Lux for national matches and 500 Lux for the practice arena.

The department has put forth its detailed demand for improved lighting after consultations with the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) and the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA), which have their independent stadiums and hosted various international and national matches, including the Indian premier League (IPL) ties.

The Sector 16 stadium has earlier hosted various international matches under the PCA and Haryana Cricket Association, including the last ODI between India and Australia played in 2007. The stadium has recently witnessed the upgrade of playing field and hosted a number of domestic matches, after the Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA) of Chandigarh got the BCCI affiliation in 2019.

The six poles at the stadium were upgraded long back as per the standards of hosting Ranji Trophy matches.

With this proposed upgrade, the floodlight poles may also get replaced, considering the size of the stadium, claimed some of the officials involved in the process.

