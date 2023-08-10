Faced with protest, GMCH-32 recalls order for replacing staff

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 9

The authorities at Government Medical College & Hospital, Sector 32, have recalled the order for the replacement of five contractual staff members following a protest by the employees’ union.

The orders were issued following the alleged use of expired kits at the genetic centre for conducting tests. “We will listen to their demands and work towards a finding a solution. So far, the order has been held back and the company responsible for providing outsourced employees has been asked to wait for further instructions,” said Dr Jasbinder Kaur, Director, GMCH.

Meanwhile, members of the GMCH staff union staged a protest on the hospital premises. On August 4, the authorities issued orders for removing the five staff members for allegedly using expired kits for conducting tests for prenatal and newborn screening between 2010 and 15.

Union members claimed the job of the said staffers was to just collect blood electrodes, while the post-plantation process was the responsibility of regular employees.