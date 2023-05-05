Faces of Cong leaders on flex blackened in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 4

Amid the ban Bajrang Dal row, some unidentified miscreants allegedly blackened the faces of Congress leaders on a flex outside Congress Bhawan in Ambala City.

In a complaint to the police, Mithun Verma, councillor from ward number 10 of the Ambala Municipal Corporation, said he had observed that some miscreants had blackened the faces of senior Congress leader Kumari Selja, besides his and that of his father Davinder Verma.

“Apart from blackening our faces, the miscreants had written Bajrang Dal Ambala City and Jai Shri Ram on the flex. It was an attempt to disturb the harmony and hurt religious sentiments. Congress Bhawan is situated in the cloth market and it was closed today. We will check the CCTV footage of nearby shops tomorrow to get information about the miscreants. We have submitted a complaint and have requested to take appropriate action against the miscreants,” he added.

There were pictures of Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and other Congress leaders on the same flex, but their faces were not smeared.