Facing eviction from Sector 78, veggie vendors hold protest

Mohali, July 26

Scores of vendors of the Sector 78 vegetable market today staged a protest outside the office of AAP MLA Kulwant Singh in Sector 79 here today.

They were irked over the Mohali Municipal Corporation’s move to evict their mandi from the open ground in Sector 78. They relented following an assurance of a meeting with the legislator and the MC Commissioner on Thursday.

Yesterday, the protesters had parked their carts in front of the MC office and blocked the main entrance in protest against the civic body and high-handedness of police officials in not allowing them to run their business.

Led by social activist Balwinder Singh Kumbhra, vendors, with vegetables and fruits in hand, raised slogans against the civic body for denying them their livelihood. They alleged that MC officials and the police were threatening them with confiscating their carts if they were seen selling vegetables and disposing of waste in the Sector 78 open ground.

“We are operating from here for the past four years and are ready to pay the charges but the MC is hell-bent on removing this mandi. We have given representations to the Deputy Commissioner, the MC Commissioner and Mandi Board officials,” Kumbhra said.

