Facing graft charge, 2 Chandigarh cops sacked

Chandigarh, October 10

Two Sub Inspectors (SIs), who were booked by the CBI in a corruption case, have been dismissed from service. Both officers were initially suspended and sent to the Police Lines, Sector 26.

One of the accused, Hussain Akhtar from the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), was arrested for allegedly seeking a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a city resident to assist in a criminal case involving his brother.

Another SI, Krishan Kumar, who was the IO in the case, is absconding. The CBI alleged Krishan fled with Rs 2.5 lakh bribe money. The development adds to the list of police personnel dismissed from service this year due to their involvement in criminal activities.

Earlier, Sub Inspector Naveen Phogat, serving as an additional SHO at Sector 39 police station, was sacked after being booked in an extortion case. Phogat was accused of extorting Rs 1 crore from a businessman. He is presently at large.

Prior to that, two constables involved in a liquor smuggling case in Haryana were also dismissed.

16 booked this year

In a span of less than 10 months, 16 UT police personnel have faced legal action

The charges included those of bribery, liquor and drug smuggling and rape

Six cops, including one who has retired, had allegedly forged court warrants

