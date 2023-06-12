Facing staff crunch, PGI seeks more Sr Residents

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, June 11

Workload is increasing substantially at the PGI here with a number of patients from other states seeking medical care at the premier institute. The number of patients visiting Advanced Trauma Centre (ATC) as well as those admitted to wards has increased by 30% in the past 11 years.

There is a huge increase in oncology (cancer) cases that demands additional seats to ensure a better patient care.

The PGI has sought an increase in academic seats in various departments to address the overwhelming patient load so that Senior Residents can fill the gap and take care of clinical services and handle patient burden at the institute.

Committee gives nod Agenda of need for increasing academic seats was taken up at a meeting of the Standing Finance Committee held this year. The committee approved some of the agenda items and these will be further taken up with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Department of Neurosurgery, in particular, is managing patients across multiple areas such as emergency wards, operation theatres, surgical OP, Trauma Centre and private wards. Despite having 28 Senior Residents, the department is finding it difficult to adequately handle patient care due to the dispersed nature of services throughout the hospital.

At most of these places, one Senior Resident is physically present all 24 hours a day and at a given time, eight or nine Senior Residents are on night duty.

With the existing sanctioned strength of 26 seats for academic Senior Residents in the Department of Neurosurgery, the department authorities believe additional positions will optimise patient care. To address this issue, the department has requested the creation of six more seats of academic Senior Resident in the field of neurosurgery (MCh Neurosurgery). With the prevailing shortage of staff, the department is struggling to effectively provide services in all these areas. The workload at the trauma care section has become more demanding. It is pertinent to mention here that the patient load at the ATC has been steadily increasing over the past decade. According to data from 2009-10 to 2022, the number of patients visiting the centre has witnessed a 30 per cent rise. The centre, which has been equipped with advanced invasive monitoring and skilled staff, runs five central operation theatres round the clock. To cater to this rush at the centre, the Department of Anaesthesia, which plays a crucial role in acute resuscitation and trauma patient management, has requested an increase in the number of general seats every year in DM (Doctor of Medicine) Trauma Anaesthesia and Acute Care.

The Department of Cardiology of the institute has also emphasised the need to increase the number of DM Senior Resident seats at DM Paediatric Cardiology. With the growing patient demand, adding one general seat annually for a three-year programme would help address the need for patient care and continuity of training.

Another area experiencing a significant rise in patient load is Medical Oncology. From 2,910 patients in 2018 to 12,028 patients in 2022, there has been a substantial increase in cancer patient registrations. To meet this growing demand, the PGI has requested the creation of two DM Senior Resident seats annually for DM Medical Oncology.

Patient care becomes challenging task

Neurosurgery

Department managing patients in emergency wards, operation theatres, surgical OP, trauma centre and private wards

One Senior Resident physically present all day. At a given time, 8-9 Senior Residents are on night duty

Requires 6 additional seats of academic senior resident in MCh Neurosurgery

Anaesthesia

Patient load at Advanced Trauma Centre up 30% from 2009-10 to 2022

Anaesthesia Department plays key role in acute resuscitation and trauma patient management

Seeks increase in number of general seats every year in DM Trauma Anaesthesia and Acute Care

Cardiology

Requires increase in DM Paediatric Cardiology Senior Resident seats

Oncology