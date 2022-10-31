Factory Fire: Chandigarh MC to carry out inspection of all Industrial Area buildings in November

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, October 30

In view of fire safety, the Municipal Corporation is going to conduct a physical inspection of all buildings in the two Industrial Areas of the city in November.

Two days ago, two women had lost consciousness and a man suffered injuries after a massive fire broke out at a liquor unit in Industrial Area, Phase I. It took firemen about 12 hours to douse the flames, which threatened to engulf an adjoining building.

Will check if installed equipment working We will find out whether equipment is properly working at units that have taken NOCs. Those without a certificate will be served notice with a warning. A fire official

During the investigation, it came to the fore the factory had not installed the requisite fire safety equipment to obtain a no objection certificate (NOC), prompting the corporation to mark an inquiry to the Chief Fire Officer to fix responsibility of the fire officer tasked with checking the premises to ensure compliance.

The MC’s fire safety wing is now going to inspect every single premises in Industrial Area, Phases I and II. “We will find out whether equipment is still properly working at units that have taken NOCs. Those without the certificate will be served notice with a warning,” said an official.

Officials said they would also guide the building owners about installing the fire safety equipment and prevailing norms. At present, the NOC can be obtained online, but recently a fee had also been mandated as per the covered area.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said: “The MC has already surveyed most of the market areas and issued notices as per norms. A 100% physical inspection of all buildings in Industrial Areas is scheduled in November.”

Sources said though over 20,000 establishments exist in the city, less than 1,000 owners have procured NOCs in the city. These include a number of government buildings as well.

The fire wing’s action has so far remained on paper as establishments have not bothered to take its notices seriously.

A fire official reasoned: “There is no strict law to enforce the fire safety norms against units not following the safety measures despite notices. Our bylaws need to be updated.”

Asked why many owners have failed to follow the norms, Naveen Manglani, president, Chamber of Chandigarh Industries, said: “Everyone wants to have fire safety equipment for own safety. However, the norms need to be more practical.”

Only 1K adhering to safety norms

20,000 Total number of establishments in city

1,000 units that have procured NOCs

Must-haves for procuring NOC