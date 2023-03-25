Faidan man gets 3-yr RI for fraud

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, March 24

Jaspreet Singh Minhas, Judicial Magistrate First Class, Chandigarh, has sentenced a Faidan resident to three years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) in a cheating case.

While Sant Ram was convicted in the nine-year-old case, the court acquitted his three co-accused — Sheela Devi, Mohit Kumar and Mohammad Javer, all residents of Dhanas — after the prosecution failed to prove charges against them.

The police had registered a cheating case in August 2014 on a complaint of a person named Chet Ram. He had alleged that the accused duped him in connivance with the co-accused. He said he had purchased a plot from Bawa Ram and Sant Ram in Milk Colony, Dhanas, in 1989. After taking the final payment of total Rs 67,000 in cash, both the brothers had executed registered irrevocable joint GPA, joint SPA and individual irrevocable registered wills in the presence of independent witnesses before the Sub-Registrar, UT. He stated that in 2005, the Chandigarh Administration allowed the conversion of ‘animal area’ for residential use. Thereafter, rules were extended to the area of Milk Colony, Dhanas, also.

With the issuance of the notification, the rates of properties in the locality increased tremendously. Due to this, the accused, with dishonest intention, secretly executed a fresh GPA and will of 50 per cent share in favour of Sheela Devi in February 2014.

The complainant also alleged that the accused, along with another person, forcefully entered his house and threatened to kill him.

The police arrested the accused and after completion of an investigation, presented a challan before the court.

Finding a prima facie case punishable under Sections 406, 418, 420, 477, 506 and 120-B of the IPC, charges were framed against them to which they pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

NK Nanda, the counsel for Mohit, Javer and Sheela Devi, argued that the accused were falsely implicated in the case.

After hearing of the arguments, the court convicted Sant Ram for the offence punishable under Section 420 of the IPC and sentenced him three years of rigorous imprisonment.