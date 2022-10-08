‘Fake’ certificates: SDM told to give info on Kalka councillors’ educational qualification

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 7

Amid allegations of fake certificates submitted by candidates during the Kalka Municipal Council elections, the Deputy Commissioner has directed the Kalka SDM to provide information regarding the educational qualification of the 31 elected councillors of the civic body.

The court of DC Mahavir Kaushik passed the order to make available the information sought by advocate Dipanshu Bansal, national spokesperson of the NSUI, the student wing of the Congress, within a week.

Earlier, Kalka SDM Ruchi Bedi had, in response to an RTI application filed by Bansal, denied the information citing it to be of personal nature. Bansal filed an appeal before the court of the DC on September 30, and the matter was heard in the presence of the appellant and the SDM.

Bansal said questions were being raised on the educational qualification of elected councillors, including the MC president.

