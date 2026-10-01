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Home / Chandigarh / Fake e-challan messages can empty bank accounts: Panchkula Police warn vehicle owners

Fake e-challan messages can empty bank accounts: Panchkula Police warn vehicle owners

Cybercriminals are sending messages claiming that a traffic challan has been issued and the fine must be paid immediately

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 08:05 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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The messages contain links that can redirect users to fake websites designed to collect bank account, debit or credit card details and OTPs. File
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Panchkula Police have warned vehicle owners against fake e-challan messages being used by cyber fraudsters to steal banking and other confidential details, cautioning that clicking on a fraudulent link could expose their bank accounts to theft.

Cybercriminals are sending messages claiming that a traffic challan has been issued and the fine must be paid immediately. The messages contain links that can redirect users to fake websites designed to collect bank account, debit or credit card details and OTPs.

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Cyber Crime Police Station SHO Yudhveer Singh said clicking such links could also result in malware or viruses being downloaded on mobile phones, potentially allowing fraudsters to attempt unauthorised access to the device.

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DCP Crime and Traffic Amrinder Singh advised citizens to check e-challan details only through the official government portal and to open the portal themselves instead of clicking links received in messages. Users should particularly avoid suspicious non-government domains and shortened links and never share OTPs, bank details, card information or UPI PINs with anyone.

Police advised anyone who inadvertently clicks on a suspicious link or shares banking details to immediately contact their bank and have the affected card, UPI or net-banking facility secured or blocked. They should also report the incident without delay on the national cybercrime helpline 1930 and file a complaint through cybercrime.gov.in.

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Police urged vehicle owners to ignore suspicious e-challan messages and alert family members and acquaintances about the scam.

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