Fake email IDs of Punjab board created

Chandigarh, December 19
The police have booked an unidentified person for creating multiple fake email IDs of the Punjab State Board of Technical Education and Industrial Training, Sector 36.
Sources said five fake email IDs similar to the original ones had been created by an unidentified person.
According to the complaint, the official email IDs of the department are used for confidential correspondence.
The complaint was made by Section Officer Rajesh Walia, following which a case was registered under the IT Act by the cybercrime police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail, road traffic hit
Visibility drops to 0 in Bathinda and Amritsar; in Agra it i...
3 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in Shopian encounter
The encounter takes place at Munjh Marg village
Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions
Roughly 200 bodies are arriving each day at crematorium in C...
Allahabad High Court to hear plea against acquittal of minister Ajay Kumar Mishra in murder case
The case pertains to the murder of 24-year-old Prabhat Gupta...