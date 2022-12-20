Fake email IDs of Punjab board created

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 19

The police have booked an unidentified person for creating multiple fake email IDs of the Punjab State Board of Technical Education and Industrial Training, Sector 36.

Sources said five fake email IDs similar to the original ones had been created by an unidentified person.

According to the complaint, the official email IDs of the department are used for confidential correspondence.

The complaint was made by Section Officer Rajesh Walia, following which a case was registered under the IT Act by the cybercrime police station.