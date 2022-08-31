'Fake' food safety officials on prowl in Mohali, traders warned

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 30

The district Health Department has warned food business operators (FBOs) in the district against falling prey to fraudsters posing as food safety officers (FSOs).

Civil Surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur and District Health Officer Dr Subhash Kumar said it had come to their notice some miscreants posing as FSOs and food officers were demanding money from FBOs or shopkeepers against fake challans issued to them. They said the matter had come to light in some districts of Punjab.

The fraudsters were also demanding money for issuing medical fitness certificates to food handlers. “Medical fitness certificates can only be obtained from a registered medical practitioner or district and sub-divisional civil hospitals of Mohali district,” they said.

The fraudsters were trying to take advantage of the upcoming festival season in a bid to dupe traders, they said. The officials asked shop owners to inform the police or food safety wing of the Civil Surgeon’s office on receiving such calls.

Dr Subhash Kumar asked shopkeepers, dairy owners, milkmen and those selling food items to report to the authorities any demand made for bribe or “monthly collection” in the name of health official or the food safety wing.

He reiterated issuance/modification of food safety licence/ registration was done online and no physical submission of documents was required.

The registration certificate or licence could be obtained by applying online at www.foscos.fssai.gov.in for which government fee was charged, he added.

