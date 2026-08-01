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Home / Chandigarh / Fake gas bill apps used to cheat two Chandigarh residents of over Rs 4.3 lakh

Fake gas bill apps used to cheat two Chandigarh residents of over Rs 4.3 lakh

Lured using fake mobile applications mimicking gas bill payment platforms

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:06 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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The police’s cyber crime police station has registered two fresh cases of online fraud in which residents were cheated using fake mobile applications mimicking gas bill payment platforms, police sources said Friday.

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The two cases, coming a day after Cyber Crime police announced arrests in separate credit card fraud rackets, point to a fast-emerging pattern of fraud tied to the city’s expanding piped natural gas (PNG) network.

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In the first case, Vishwa Nath Sharma, a resident of Sector 47-D, was cheated of Rs 1,48,706 through a fake, malicious APK file circulated in the name of Adani Gas, used ostensibly for gas bill payment. In the second, Harsh Kumar Lakhanpal of Sector 40-B was cheated of Rs 2,81,683 through a similar fraudulent Adani Gas application file. Both FIRs have been registered and investigations are underway.

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Police sources said the two cases follow the pattern seen in a wave of credit card and digital payment frauds the cyber crime police station has been probing. On Thursday, police had announced the arrest of a call-centre operator and two women in two separate credit card fraud cases involving losses of Rs 1.73 lakh and Rs 1.92 lakh, in which fraudsters posing as bank executives had used fake links and OTP requests to access victims’ accounts.

The sources added that the shift toward fake gas-bill apps coincides with the expansion of the PNG supply network in Chandigarh, under which consumers increasingly receive digital bills and payment links for gas connections. They said fraudsters appear to be exploiting rising consumer familiarity with digital PNG billing by circulating counterfeit APK files carrying the Adani Total Gas’s name, which, once installed, allow attackers to siphon funds or harvest banking credentials.

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Similar frauds impersonating Adani Total Gas representatives have been reported from other states, including a case in Karnataka last year.

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