Fake, imported cigarettes seized from Panchkula village

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 10

The team of the CM Flying Squad on Friday seized a large quantity of illegal counterfeit and imported cigarettes from a shop at Budhanpur village in Sector 16 here.

The team received a tip-off that fake cigarettes of various brands were being sold and prohibited imported cigarettes were being served to customers at the village.

The team led by Sector 16 police post incharge Gurpal, District Drug Controller Dr Praveen Chaudhary and woman police conducted a search at Patel store, leading to the seizure of cigarettes.

On questioning, the shop owner told the team a large quantity of imported cigarettes were kept a house in the village. When the team reached there, it found fake, imported cigarettes and rolling paper, all of which were prohibited, being sold. No board was found outside the house.

The team cordoned off the village. Action would be initiated against those selling cigarettes illegally, said the police. The store owner used to supply foreign cigarettes to retail shopkeepers in Panchkula. Most of the retailers bought foreign cigarettes from him.