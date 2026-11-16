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Home / Chandigarh / Fake pension scheme costs Chandigarh resident Rs 11 lakh

Fake pension scheme costs Chandigarh resident Rs 11 lakh

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Aanavi Singh Arya
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:24 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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A senior citizen of Sector 38-A was duped of Rs 11.67 lakh by cyber fraudsters who lured him with the promise of a lifetime pension plan advertised on social media.

According to the police, the victim, Madhukar Kumar Chadha (80), came across an advertisement promoting a lifetime pension scheme on a social media platform and contacted the persons behind it. During their interaction, the fraudsters sent him a link to what turned out to be a malicious APK file.

After he opened the file, the accused allegedly gained access to his device and siphoned off Rs 11,67,501 from his bank account.

A case under Sections 318(4), 319(2), 336(3), 338, 340(2) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against an unidentified person at the cybercrime police station.

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The police have urged residents, particularly senior citizens, to remain cautious of such offers and verify their authenticity before clicking on links or installing files received from unknown sources.

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