Fake snatching plaint lands Chandigarh man in soup

Panchkula, November 25
The Panchkula police have initiated a legal action against a person for faking chain snatching by lodging a false complaint against two persons due to old enmity.
The suspect has been identified as Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Indira Colony, Chandigarh.
Sub-Inspector Sushil Kumar, SHO of the Mansa Devi police station, said Sukhwinder, in his complaint to the police, said he was going to Mansa Devi Temple on his motorcycle on November 24. Two motorcycle-borne youths stopped him and snatched his gold chain. A case under Section 379-A of the IPC was registered against the unidentified persons at the Mansa Devi police station.
Sushil said after thorough investigation in the case and questioning people nearby, it was found that Sukhwinder gave false information to the police. He said no snatching case was confirmed and Sukhwinder had filed the complaint against the two youths due to old enmity.
He said a case had been registered against Sukhwinder Singh under Sections 182 and 211 of the IPC for giving false information and legal action was being taken against him.
